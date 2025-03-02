Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Down 71.5% in February

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,100 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the January 31st total of 933,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Impala Platinum Price Performance
IMPUY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 179,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,808. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Impala Platinum has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
