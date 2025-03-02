Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Down 71.5% in February

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,100 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the January 31st total of 933,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Impala Platinum Price Performance

IMPUY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 179,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,808. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Impala Platinum has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

