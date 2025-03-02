Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Short Interest Update

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the January 31st total of 149,900 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 829,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance

JFBR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 36,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. Jeffs’ Brands has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

