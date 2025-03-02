Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Drops By 66.7%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

Deutsche Wohnen stock remained flat at $12.76 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

