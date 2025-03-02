iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,016,000 after acquiring an additional 734,412 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,774,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,868,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,797,000 after purchasing an additional 440,218 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.94.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

