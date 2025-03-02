Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIGI stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average is $84.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2619 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.