Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $174.84 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $206.62. The stock has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

