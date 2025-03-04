Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,499 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 214.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,636,000 after buying an additional 5,666,068 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,363,000 after buying an additional 5,560,636 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,681,000 after buying an additional 4,281,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 6,366,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,528,000 after buying an additional 4,160,555 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

