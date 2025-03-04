GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.680-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $936.0 million-$942.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.8 million. GitLab also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.140-0.150 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

Get GitLab alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTLB

GitLab Stock Down 6.6 %

Insider Transactions at GitLab

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69. GitLab has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.78 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $675,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,054.77. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 9,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $647,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,510. This represents a 7.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,257 shares of company stock worth $44,710,867 over the last ninety days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.