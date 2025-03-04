Tacita Capital Inc Purchases Shares of 4,348 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 63,366,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,078,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,306,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,389,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,795 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,408,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,981 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,848,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,350 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,323,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34. The company has a market cap of $137.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

