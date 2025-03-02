Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Down 74.9% in February

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the January 31st total of 239,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on shares of Nextech3D.AI in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Nextech3D.AI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NEXCF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Nextech3D.AI has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Nextech3D.AI had a negative return on equity of 7,225.80% and a negative net margin of 336.36%. Equities analysts predict that Nextech3D.AI will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Nextech3D.AI Company Profile

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

