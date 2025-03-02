KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.92. 6,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 8,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,689 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 561,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

