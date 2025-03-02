Osaka Protocol Trading Down 19.8% This Week (OSAK)

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Osaka Protocol has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Osaka Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Osaka Protocol has a market cap of $56.66 million and $35,051.22 worth of Osaka Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Osaka Protocol

Osaka Protocol’s total supply is 761,459,789,745,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,869,738,630,302 tokens. Osaka Protocol’s official Twitter account is @osakaprotocol. Osaka Protocol’s official website is osaka.win.

Osaka Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osaka Protocol (OSAK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Osaka Protocol has a current supply of 761,459,789,745,212 with 750,869,738,630,302 in circulation. The last known price of Osaka Protocol is 0.00000008 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $48,510.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://osaka.win.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osaka Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osaka Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osaka Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

