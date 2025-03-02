uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading 6.7% Higher – Here’s Why

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.88. 457,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,003,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Get uniQure alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on uniQure

uniQure Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $640.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 26,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $285,978.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,111,711.60. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 14,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,448.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,380.40. This trade represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,915 shares of company stock valued at $588,112. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.