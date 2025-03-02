Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,841.12. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,301.36. This represents a 26.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,104. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

