SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 25,482 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.66.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.89%.

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

