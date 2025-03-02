CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th.

CRA International has increased its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. CRA International has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CRA International to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

CRAI stock opened at $193.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. CRA International has a 1 year low of $118.52 and a 1 year high of $214.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.28.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.44. CRA International had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that CRA International will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on CRA International from $212.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $199,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,864.45. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,600 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,806 shares in the company, valued at $28,067,655. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,790. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

