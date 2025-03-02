Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BN. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

