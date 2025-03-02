SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 34,979 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,979 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,237,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,313,229,000 after buying an additional 411,109 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,136,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,622 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,053,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,705,000 after purchasing an additional 236,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $8,663,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,171.04. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,441 shares of company stock valued at $46,538,462 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of ANET stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.19.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
