SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 34,979 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,979 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,237,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,313,229,000 after buying an additional 411,109 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,136,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,622 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,053,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,705,000 after purchasing an additional 236,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $8,663,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,171.04. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,441 shares of company stock valued at $46,538,462 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

