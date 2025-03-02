SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 40,267 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 40,267 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,443,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Stock Up 1.5 %
Target stock opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.39.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.93.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
