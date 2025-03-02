US Bancorp DE Has $73.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,676 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $73,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,687,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,954,000 after purchasing an additional 213,176 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,708,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,854,000 after buying an additional 1,707,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,655,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,323,000 after buying an additional 240,982 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,442,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

