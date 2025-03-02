Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh stock opened at $102.30 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

