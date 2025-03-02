Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 288 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. HEICO accounts for about 1.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williamson Legacy Group LLC raised its position in HEICO by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,791,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of HEICO by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 64,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $264.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.88 and a 200 day moving average of $249.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $182.47 and a 12 month high of $283.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.10 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.20.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

