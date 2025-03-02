Sherman Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.73 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 38,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TPG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 547,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 48,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

