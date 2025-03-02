Riverview Trust Co Purchases 182 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 801.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Entergy by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Entergy Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE ETR opened at $87.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.53. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

