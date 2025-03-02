Sharkey Howes & Javer Boosts Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 418,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 152,939 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,815,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,321,000. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT opened at $86.35 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1466 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

