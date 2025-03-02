Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 29,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $508.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $522.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.28. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

