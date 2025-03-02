Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $20,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.