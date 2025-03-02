Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading Up 66.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) rose 66.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 6,932,558 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average daily volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

TWM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.66.

The company has a market capitalization of C$86.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

