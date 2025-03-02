Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Purchased by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,004,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,258,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5,046.0% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 184,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,558,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

ONEQ opened at $74.26 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.27.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.