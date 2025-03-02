Millennium Sapphire Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $120.60 Million (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Millennium Sapphire has a market cap of $120.60 million and $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85,465.35 or 0.99881039 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,314.13 or 0.99704311 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire launched on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.

The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.

[Telegram](https://t.me/mstokensto)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/ReGqTY7kMd)[Medium](https://mstokensto.medium.com/)”

