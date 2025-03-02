QUASA Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $46,974.95 and $319.01 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00003874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00004314 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000326 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000024 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 254,553,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,518,743 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 254,553,218 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00064167 USD and is up 115.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $122.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.