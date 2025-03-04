SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Price Down 9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) fell 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.89. 616,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,241,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLQT. Noble Financial raised shares of SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

SelectQuote Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market cap of $687.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SelectQuote news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343.04. This trade represents a 97.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,363,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,392,000 after acquiring an additional 120,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,081,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SelectQuote by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,894,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,542,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 73,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Further Reading

