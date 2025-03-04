Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 481,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 217,203 shares.The stock last traded at $29.11 and had previously closed at $28.85.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 111,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

