Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Up 61.0% in February

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.0 days.

Aker ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKAAF opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. Aker ASA has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.11.

Get Aker ASA alerts:

About Aker ASA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. It harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and products, such as Superba Krill Oil, a phospholipid-based omega-3 dietary supplement, and Kori, an omega-3 supplement for consumers; QRILL Aqua, an ingredient for the aquaculture industry; and QRILL Pet, an omega-3 ingredient for pet food.

Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.