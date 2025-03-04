Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Up 61.0% in February

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.0 days.
Aker ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKAAF opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. Aker ASA has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.11.
About Aker ASA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aker ASA
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.