Kohl’s (KSS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Kohl’s to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.