Analysts Set Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) PT at $4.94

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.94.

CARM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Carisma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARM opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.56. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 3,661,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 549,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 549,290 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

