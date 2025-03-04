KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives $23.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

KALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.85. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 5,104 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $50,121.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,356.10. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,125 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $30,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,279.88. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 236,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,146 and sold 18,250 shares valued at $179,160. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,467,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,604,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,887,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,409,000.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

