Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 5,475 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,475 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in AAON by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,866,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,310,000 after acquiring an additional 525,132 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 258.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 330,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,014,000 after acquiring an additional 238,308 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,729,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,260,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,615,000 after purchasing an additional 150,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 75.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,164,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAON. StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CJS Securities raised shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,986. The trade was a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $702,368.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,558 shares in the company, valued at $597,052.42. This represents a 54.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.28 and a 1 year high of $144.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.87.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

