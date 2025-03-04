BioHarvest Sciences (BHST) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report) is one of 1,068 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BioHarvest Sciences to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

BioHarvest Sciences has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHarvest Sciences’ competitors have a beta of 3.64, meaning that their average stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioHarvest Sciences $22.43 million -$12.56 million -4.02 BioHarvest Sciences Competitors $9.96 billion $135.48 million -8.31

This table compares BioHarvest Sciences and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BioHarvest Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BioHarvest Sciences. BioHarvest Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BioHarvest Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHarvest Sciences -76.65% N/A -85.16% BioHarvest Sciences Competitors -3,409.82% -235.83% -32.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BioHarvest Sciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHarvest Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioHarvest Sciences Competitors 8194 21885 49779 1316 2.54

BioHarvest Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.45%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 207.20%. Given BioHarvest Sciences’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioHarvest Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

BioHarvest Sciences competitors beat BioHarvest Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

BioHarvest Sciences Company Profile

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is a biotech firm. It focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within business verticals nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients which focus on specific medical indications. BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

