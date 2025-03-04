Reviewing Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Volkswagen”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $4.01 million 0.56 -$457.06 million N/A N/A Volkswagen $348.78 billion 0.16 $17.97 billion $2.64 4.27

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Volkswagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive -12,717.94% -2,736.27% -215.31% Volkswagen 3.77% 6.37% 1.98%

Volatility and Risk

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volkswagen has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mullen Automotive and Volkswagen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 0.00 Volkswagen 1 3 0 1 2.20

Summary

Volkswagen beats Mullen Automotive on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealership and customer financing, leasing, direct banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. It sells its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, koda, SEAT/CUPRA, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati, Porsche, Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, Navistar commercial vehicles, and Bugatti brands. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

