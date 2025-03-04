Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $590,000 in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth approximately $791,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 399.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,254,000 after buying an additional 54,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $152.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.20. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.42 and a 1 year high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLNE. Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

