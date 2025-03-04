New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 605 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $2,110,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 72.4% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 618.5% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 18,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 972,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $47,190.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,153.92. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $300,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,979,036.40. This represents a 0.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,356 shares of company stock worth $7,389,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE opened at $196.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.50, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.61. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

