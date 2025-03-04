MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.08.
MLNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MeridianLink by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,443,000 after purchasing an additional 310,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MeridianLink in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,461,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MeridianLink by 1.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,159,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MeridianLink by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 107,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MeridianLink by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 69,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MLNK opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.00. MeridianLink has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $25.33.
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
