DDFG Inc Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DDFG Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of DDFG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DDFG Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 174,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 61,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

