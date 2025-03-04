Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $394.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $381.06 and its 200 day moving average is $371.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.15.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

