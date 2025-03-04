Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG)

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 44,392 put options on the company. This is an increase of 42% compared to the average volume of 31,371 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

UNG stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.53. 8,657,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,549,391. United States Natural Gas Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

