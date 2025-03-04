GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Get GitLab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GTLB

GitLab Trading Up 1.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.21. 2,452,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.69. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.30 and a beta of 0.63. GitLab has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $74.18.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 547,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $32,707,389.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,888.12. This trade represents a 90.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,938,525.40. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,257 shares of company stock valued at $44,710,867 in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in GitLab by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in GitLab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.