SWS Partners Has $3.34 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SWS Partners raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 1.0% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Eaton by 83.2% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 621.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Melius downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.65.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $277.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.62. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $255.65 and a one year high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.79%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

