Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Invests $209,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

IVW opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.51.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

