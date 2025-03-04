Ring Mountain Capital LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 505 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,249,066,000 after buying an additional 92,458 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,465,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,372 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Up 0.5 %

ADBE opened at $440.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $439.59 and a 200 day moving average of $489.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

